Banks are relying on non-deposit borrowings to meet rising loan demand

Banks have more than doubled their market borrowings to lend as core deposit growth has lagged behind the demand for loans as consumers are witnessing huge income erosion due to inflation impacting deposit growth.

Such borrowings which are in addition to interbank and RBI borrowings essentially comprising various kinds of bonds raised from the market have doubled to Rs 4.95 lakh crore in early September from Rs 2.43 lakh crore a year ago, according to the latest Reserve Bank data.

Strong loan demand has pushed the Incremental credit deposit ratio is at 111 per cent as of September 09, RBI data indicates as loan growth touched multi-year highs of 16.2 percent as of September 09, while deposits grew only 9.5 percent. This implies that fresh loans extended by the commercial banks so far in the current financial year are in excess of fresh deposits banks have raised to fund them.

Outstanding credit deposit ratio at the system level is 73.6 6 percent. Factoring in an 18 percent statutory liquidity ratio which mandates banks to park 18 percent of their deposits in government bonds and 4.5 percent cash reserve ratio which stipulates a 4.5 percent parking of cash funds with the Reserve Bank of India, the pressure on core funds is evident.



This is putting pressure on banks to look at non-deposit resources to fund the loan demand with the corporate coming back to banks to meet their working capital needs amidst rising capex. Also retail loan books are growing steadily. “Banks are eligible to borrow from the market to fund loan demand” said a CEO of a private bank requesting anonymity.



”Not all the funds raised through bonds by banks are used to meet capital requirements amidst rising loan demand as a lot of clean-up in bad loans at the system level has lowered the need for risk weighted capital”. Banks also raise funds to provide for the rising capital adequacy requirement amidst their growing loan books.

But a part of the bond raising is reckoned to be used to fund loan demand. “Part of the rise in borrowings could be attributed to the rising loan demand by banks” said Anil Gupta, vice-president, financial sector ratings, . “ Some bonds like the infrastructure bonds could be used to fund infra loans or affordable housing.”

But as a strategy, banks cannot continuously rely on such funding as these could impact profit margins. “Banks will have to look at raising more deposits, there could be a pressure on deposit and lending rates. “Long tenor bonds are more costly. If rates go down within a short period after the bonds are issued, there could be a pressure on the concerned banks’ margins’ said Gupta.

An expected 50 basis points raise in repo rates by the Reserve Bank when its monetary policy committee meet this week is expected to nudge banks to raise rates. With a majority of banks’ deposit returns negative in real terms, banks may be forced to aggressively transmit the rates to the depositors which at 17 bps ( one basis point is 0.01 percent) is significantly less than what they have transmitted to the lenders at 29 bps so far.

