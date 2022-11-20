Bankman-Fried’s Private Jet Causes Buzz, Kraken CEO Addresses FTX Collapse, More Sleeping Bitcoins Wake Up — Week in Review

With the colossal collapse of crypto exchange FTX in recent weeks, excitement in the world of cryptocurrency and finance has been in no short supply. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s private jet was reportedly spotted heading to Argentina, Kraken’s CEO has addressed the fallout of the Alameda/FTX saga, saying that “The damage here is huge,” and many, many more stories surrounding the debacle have emerged. On top of this, more so-called sleeping bitcoins have awoken, and Elon Musk has given his two cents on bitcoin and dogecoin once more.

Flight Radar Report Shows FTX Co-Founder’s Private Jet Flew to Argentina, SBF Says He’s Still in the Bahamas

According to Flightradar24’s official Twitter account, the most tracked flight at 3:33 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2022, was Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) private jet flying from the Bahamas to Argentina. While the flight track doesn’t mean SBF took the flight, a number of people suspected someone from SBF’s inner circle did fly out of the Bahamas. The former FTX CEO, however, texted Reuters after the flight report, and told the news outlet he did not leave the Bahamas.

Elon Musk: Bitcoin Will Make It — Dogecoin to the Moon

Tesla CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk has made bullish statements about bitcoin and dogecoin despite crypto market sell-offs. He said bitcoin “will make it” and “DOGE to the moon.” Amid crypto winter and the chaos surrounding bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, Musk believes there is a future for bitcoin, ethereum, and dogecoin.

Kraken CEO Discusses Impact of FTX Failure — Says Damage to Crypto Industry Is Huge, Will Take Years to Undo

The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has outlined the impact of FTX’s failure on the crypto industry. After listing multiple red flags, the executive stressed: “The damage here is huge … We’re going to be working to undo this for years.”

6,522 ‘Sleeping Bitcoins’ Worth $107 Million Wake Up After 5 Years of Inactivity

On Nov. 16, 2022, at Bitcoin block height 763,474, someone transferred 6,522 bitcoin worth roughly $107 million after the coins sat idle for more than five years. While bitcoin’s value is 75% lower than it was a year ago, so-called sleeping bitcoins have been waking up amid the recent crypto market capitulation.

