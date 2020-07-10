Baltimore Police Arrested James A. Lloyd for Extortion & Kidnapping

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) James A. Lloyd has been formally charged with extortion and kidnapping and is held on no bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into this case.

Baltimore County Police detectives obtained and served an arrest warrant this evening for James Lloyd, 45-years-old, from the 2000 blk of Emmanuel Court, 21207. He is currently a Sergeant with the Baltimore City Police Department.

Detectives received information about a dispute involving a home improvement job involving Lloyd, who hired the victim to complete a project at his home. When Lloyd became unsatisfied with the work, he approached the victim and demanded a refund. During the dispute, the suspect identified himself as a police officer. At one point Lloyd made the victim get into his car with him and go to a bank to get a certified check for an agreed amount of refund. The victim stated he was in fear of being arrested and complied with Lloyd’s demands.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE