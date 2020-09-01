Baltimore County: Arrests Made in Murder of Teen Girl Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez Ardon Found Near Loch Raven Reservoir

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the May 29 murder of 16-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Gonzalez Ardon. The suspects are believed to be affiliated with the MS-13 gang and were already in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center for other crimes.

The following suspects were charged with Murder in the First Degree and numerous related charges:

Jonathan J. Pesquera-Puerto, 19 years old, from the 600 block of S. Newkirk Street, 21224 Edys O. Valenzuella-Rodriguez, 20 years old, from the 2000 block of Dundalk Avenue, 21222 Wualter Hernandez-Orellana, 19 years old, no fixed address Asael Ezequie Gonzalez-Merlos, 16 years old, from the 800 block of Baltimore Street, 21202 (charged as an adult) Wilson Art Constanza-Galdomez, 21 years old, no fixed address

Homicide detectives believe the suspects knew the victim and lured her to the park where she was murdered. The suspects’ motivation for the crime was due to her possible affiliation with another rival gang.

All five suspects are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status.

