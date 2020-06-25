Azon Smith Charged with Homicide in Convenience Store Parking Lot

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Investigation by Madison Precinct detectives led to Wednesday’s arrest of Azon Smith, 24, for the June 5th fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of the Exxon, 819 South Gallatin Pike.

Smith had claimed self-defense in the shooting of Justin Sturgis, 34, but further investigation shows that after the two men argued, Sturgis got into his vehicle to leave when Smith, who did not appear to be in any apparent danger, walked toward the car and fired into the driver’s side striking Sturgis multiple times. Sturgis was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Smith is charged with criminal homicide and remains jailed.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE