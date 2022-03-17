Justice Department Honors Fifth Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing

Two Central Falls Police Officers Among Eighteen Members of Law Enforcement Recognized Nationally

(STL.News) The Justice Department today announced the recipients of the Fifth Annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing. This year’s awards recognize the exceptional work of 18 law enforcement officers and deputies from 12 jurisdictions across the country.

Attorney General Garland announced the award recipients in Atlanta, Georgia. Later, he attended a ceremony for three award recipients from the DeKalb County Police Department.

“The work of law enforcement has always been difficult—but perhaps no more so than in the recent past, as officers have faced a host of significant challenges. The officers and deputies receiving this year’s awards demonstrate how so many go above and beyond, even in the midst of trying circumstances,” he said. “Every day, thousands of people who work in law enforcement forge and maintain strong community ties that are essential for ensuring public safety. The recipients of this award represent quintessential examples of such critical efforts. It is an honor to recognize them.”

United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha added, “Doing justice is about a lot more than arrests and convictions – it’s about working hand-in-hand with every one of our communities to understand their needs and to serve as partners in keeping our families and neighbors safe. Today’s awards represent well-earned recognition of exactly that kind of partnership in policing. I am proud to congratulate Central Falls Police Department Investigative Bureau Major Christopher Reed and Central Falls Police Department Detective Commander Sgt. Jeffrey Araujo on their superb work as reflected by this award.

The Attorney General’s Award recognizes individual state, local, Tribal, and territorial police officers, deputies, and troopers for exceptional efforts in community policing. The awarded officers and deputies have demonstrated active engagement with the community in one of three areas: innovations in community policing, criminal investigations, or field operations. This year, the Department received 185 nominations from 145 agencies, recognizing a total of 347 individual officers, deputies, and troopers. There were 39 states represented in the nomination pool, covering state, local, campus, sheriff, and other agency types.

The work being honored this year reflects numerous examples of law enforcement officers working closely with the community to build trust, solve problems, reduce crime, and improve public safety.

The Department of Justice works closely with national law enforcement stakeholder groups during the award review period, taking advantage of their expertise and experience to determine the recipients in a competitive nomination process. The Department also works closely with its components, utilizing the breadth of knowledge within the Department to ensure a successful program that honors the exceptional service of our nation’s law enforcement officers and deputies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today