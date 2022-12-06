Aviation Minister Scindia on Air India-Vistara merger

Air India-Vistara merger will produce an airline that is on both ends of the value chain, a full cost carrier, an FCC as they call it and ULCC, an ultra low-cost carrier so it will produce airline on both ends of the value chain, says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Edited excerpts:

What is your take on the merger of Air India and Vistara?

I think it will produce. It is not Air India and Vistara alone, it is also AirAsia and Air India Express, and I think it will produce an airline of size and scale with a value proposition for customers. It will also produce an airline that is on both ends of the value chain, a full cost carrier, an FCC as they call it and ULCC, an ultra low-cost carrier so it will produce airline on both ends of the value chain

I have been auguring for for a long time with all carriers that we need to cross the oceans and plant our flag as we fly across the world and have a direct connectivity as oppose to making our hubs in countries that are approximately outside of India as opposed to making a hub in India and so I am glad that Air India is embarking on that road as well.

