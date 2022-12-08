Avenue Supermart declines 1.28% as Sensex climbs

Shares of . traded at Rs 4035.0 on BSE at 01:50PM (IST) on Thursday, down 1.28 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 3185.1 and a high of Rs 4875.2.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap down opening in the morning.

A total of 9,893 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 01:50PM (IST).

The stock of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. commanded a market value of Rs 261548.75 crore, according to BSE.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 113.32, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 18.94. Return on equity (ROE) was at 10.94 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 284 stocks traded in the green, while 216 stocks were in the red.

The stock’s beta value, which measures volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.0.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 74.99 per cent in Avenue Supermarts Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 8.59 per cent and 6.33 per cent, respectively.

Moving averages

The 200-DMA of the stock stood at 4045.11 on December 08, while the 50-DMA was at 4166.89. If a stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.