Auto Theft Subject Wanted in the Eighth District by NOPD

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is looking for an unknown male subject involved in an auto theft incident that occurred on June 16, 2020.

At around 10:30 p.m., the male was captured on surveillance video removing the victim’s vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Dauphine Street. The vehicle was later recovered with damage to the front forks and ignition.

The subject appears to have tattoos on his lower and upper arms.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subject is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

