Auto sector on recovery path with broad-based volumes and margins improvement: Motilal Oswal

Auto volumes in 2QFY23 recovered across segments, supported by improvement in the supply of semiconductor chips and early festive season demand. On the back of Q2FY22 results, brokerage firm sees further growth in the automobile sector, especially in passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs).

“Sustained demand recovery, improving chip supplies, and softening commodity prices are expected to drive performance from 2HFY23E onwards. We prefer 4Ws over 2Ws, aided by strong demand and a stable competitive environment. We expect CV demand momentum to continue in FY24/FY25. We prefer companies with higher visibility in terms of demand recovery, strong competitive positioning, margin drivers, and balance sheet strength,” Motilal Oswal said.

“Total revenue for our auto universe (ex-TTMT) grew 33% YoY, EBITDA grew 40% YoY (in-line) and adj. PAT grew 46% YoY to Rs 10,800 crore (in line) – primarily due to strong volume growth, price hikes, and moderating commodity cost inflation. We expect demand to remain robust for PVs and CVs, whereas 2W volume recovery is likely to sustain. However, tractor volumes are expected to be muted for 2HFY23,” the brokerage firm said in a report.

Motilal Oswal in its report also stated that almost all the relevant OEMs and auto component players indicated that chip supplies are improving, with full normalcy by mid-CY23. However, the major concern is the continued increase in working capital (due to inventory) which led to an increase in net debt in 2QFY23 for auto companies.

Among auto component stocks, it prefers Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyre. The brokerage also likes as a pure play on domestic 2W demand recovery.

For FY24E, the brokerage sees more upgrades than downgrades estimates, because of revenue/volume upgrades and lower commodity prices.

