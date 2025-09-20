Week in Executive Orders – Sept. 13-19, 2025

Week in Executive Orders: What President Trump Signed Sept. 13–19, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Executive Orders – In the seven days ending Friday, September 19, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed three executive orders that impact immigration, social media policy, and rail labor relations. On paper, they are discrete actions; in practice, they shape how quickly employers can recruit global talent, how platforms plan for the holiday marketing season, and how a central commuter rail system navigates a tense contract dispute. Below is a clear, business-focused rundown of what changed, why it matters, and what to watch next. Dates below are the actual signing dates.

1) “The Gold Card” — a donation-based fast track for immigrant visas (Sept. 19) – Executive Orders

Executive Orders: On Friday, the White House unveiled an executive order establishing the Gold Card, a Commerce-led program to expedite certain immigrant visas for foreign nationals who make a $1,000,000 gift to the Department of Commerce. When a company sponsors an applicant, the required gift is $2,000,000. The order directs the Secretaries of Commerce, State, and Homeland Security to treat the gift as evidence when assessing eligibility within existing employment-based categories and when considering national-interest waivers. Agencies are instructed to stand up intake processes, payment logistics, and adjudication procedures within 90 days, and to set reasonable administrative and maintenance fees.

The practical intent is to tie immigration speed to capital formation and U.S. jobs. This is not a new visa class; instead, it’s guidance that investment and commercial impact should carry significant weight within familiar statutory frameworks. Background checks, admissibility rules, and numerical caps remain in effect. But the policy elevates investment and job creation as decisive factors when officers evaluate extraordinary ability, advanced-degree, or national-interest cases.

Why it matters for employers: Long queues in employment-based categories can delay plant openings, product launches, and R&D timelines. If implemented cleanly, the Gold Card could give capital-intensive startups, university spinouts, and advanced manufacturers a more straightforward path to recruit global founders and senior operators. High-net-worth entrepreneurs who can pair investment with credible hiring plans may be the first to benefit. Corporate sponsors will weigh the higher gift threshold against the cost of losing key leadership talent to time-to-hire friction.

Who could benefit: Think battery and semiconductor plants, biomanufacturing facilities, aerospace suppliers, and precision-engineering firms—businesses that need specialized leaders and expert teams to scale. University research parks may also see more international founders putting down roots near U.S. labs to commercialize new technology if the program proves predictable and fast.

What to watch: Program mechanics will determine uptake. Expect formal guidance detailing how gifts are made and tracked, what documentation counts as evidence, and how adjudicators will weigh the donation alongside traditional achievements. Administrative and maintenance fees could raise the actual cost beyond the gift itself. With a 90-day implementation clock, forms and instructions should surface before year-end if timelines hold. State economic-development teams may also craft complementary incentives to attract qualifying talent and capital.

2) TikTok enforcement pause extended again (Sept. 16) – Executive Orders

Executive Orders: On Tuesday, the President signed an order extending the federal enforcement pause associated with the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act as it relates to TikTok. The extension pushes the pause through December 16, 2025. The order further directs the Department of Justice to issue guidance and provide letters that confirm companies will not face liability for conduct during the paused period or earlier periods described in the order. It reiterates that the Attorney General has exclusive investigative and enforcement authority under the statute, a point aimed at preventing fragmented enforcement by states or private parties.

Why it matters for platforms and marketers: The extension delivers regulatory certainty through mid-December while litigation and policy talks continue. The promise of written no-liability letters is especially notable; it gives boards and risk committees something concrete to rely on when deciding whether to keep the app listed, ship updates, or maintain ad placements. The move reduces near-term whiplash risk for holiday marketing calendars, but it does not resolve the underlying national security dispute. Innovative teams will treat this like a time-boxed pause, not a permanent policy reversal.

Executive Orders – Operational takeaways:

Keep release trains and content calendars on schedule, but prepare to re-route quickly if the legal landscape changes in December.

and content calendars on schedule, but prepare to quickly if the legal landscape changes in December. Confirm with partners how data retention, analytics tags, and attribution will be handled if distribution rules shift.

will be handled if distribution rules shift. Draft audience-specific communications for creators, agencies, and merchants so updates can go live within hours if guidance tightens or the pause ends without an additional extension.

for creators, agencies, and merchants so updates can go live within hours if guidance tightens or the pause ends without an additional extension. Build budget scenarios that reallocate spend to other channels without tanking Q4 performance.

What to watch: The exact DOJ guidance will define the breadth of the safe harbor. Will it cover only routine app maintenance, or all distribution and monetization? How will cloud providers, SDK vendors, and ad-tech intermediaries be treated? Companies should map dependencies now so that legal, policy, and engineering teams can rapidly interpret guidance and apply it uniformly across products and regions.

3) Long Island Rail Road labor dispute: Presidential Emergency Board convened (Sept. 16; effective Sept. 18) – Executive Orders

Executive Orders: Also on Tuesday, the President issued an order establishing a Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) under the Railway Labor Act to investigate and report on disputes between the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and several unions. The Board took effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on September 18 and must deliver a report within 30 days. It also imposes a 120-day status quo period during which neither side may change the disputed conditions except by mutual agreement. In practice, that puts strike and lockout threats on ice while the Board gathers facts, holds hearings, and presents recommendations.

Why it matters for commuters and employers: The LIRR carries hundreds of thousands of riders and is a critical link for the New York metropolitan workforce. A stoppage would ripple into productivity, events, and retail sales across the region. The PEB mechanism is designed to cool temperatures, force both sides to formalize positions, and surface fast recommendations. For employers and event organizers who rely on commuter flows, the order reduces near-term disruption risk while negotiations continue under federal supervision. For suppliers nationwide, including manufacturers in Missouri and the broader Midwest, the action underscores the federal priority on continuity in passenger and freight rail.

What to watch: The Board’s 30-day report will frame the next bargaining round. If the parties remain far apart, a second board or congressional action could come into view. Stakeholders should game out multiple outcomes for early Q4: a framework deal; an extended cooling-off period; or a renewed showdown once the 120-day bar lapses. Riders and employers should monitor service-change notices and contingency shuttles in case bargaining turns rocky after the report is delivered.

Executive Orders – The week at a glance

Sept. 19, 2025 — The Gold Card: Establishes a donation-based, expedited immigrant visa track overseen by Commerce, with gifts of $1 million for individuals or $2 million for company-sponsored applicants, and a 90-day implementation mandate.

implementation mandate. Sept. 16, 2025 — TikTok delay: Extends the enforcement pause tied to the foreign-adversary-apps statute through Dec. 16, 2025 ; directs DOJ to issue guidance and furnish no-liability letters ; reaffirms exclusive federal enforcement authority.

Extends the tied to the foreign-adversary-apps statute through ; directs DOJ to issue and furnish ; reaffirms exclusive federal enforcement authority. Sept. 16, 2025 — LIRR emergency board: Convenes a three-member board effective Sept. 18; a 30-day report is required; a 120-day status quo is imposed absent agreement.

Executive Orders – What it means for Missouri and the Midwest

Executive Orders: Immigration and growth: STL.News readers follow national policy because it cascades into local hiring. Immigration-related recruiting is a live issue for tech startups, research institutions, and growth manufacturers across the Midwest. If the Gold Card matures into a functional expedited pathway, capital-intensive founders and senior specialists may arrive more quickly, enabling them to spin up labs, assembly lines, and service firms in our region. University commercialization offices and incubators should brief their international founders on the evidence standards, costs, and timelines that will emerge as agencies implement the program.

Digital marketing and retail: The TikTok extension means marketers, influencers, and retailers can keep active campaigns in place through at least mid-December. That breathing room supports holiday planning, but it also calls for Plan-B playbooks. If enforcement restarts, brands will need rapid creative swaps and media reallocation strategies that shift spend to channels such as YouTube, Instagram, connected TV, and search—without undermining Q4 performance. Local agencies can use the runway to audit pixels, re-tag priority landing pages, and pre-build creative for quick pivoting.

Logistics and labor stability: The LIRR order may feel far from St. Louis, yet the same federal framework applies to disputes that can affect freight and passenger rail serving Missouri manufacturers and agricultural exporters. Cooling-off periods and mediation can mean the difference between on-time shipments and costly delays, especially during the holiday freight surge. Logistics managers should revisit contingency routings and vendor communications now rather than waiting for the following headline.

Executive Orders – Bottom line

Executive Orders: For the week ending September 19, 2025, the White House used executive orders to launch a donation-based visa fast track, extend the TikTok enforcement pause while promising clarity through DOJ guidance, and convene a Presidential Emergency Board in a high-stakes commuter-rail dispute. Each action carries immediate operational implications even as long-term outcomes hinge on forthcoming guidance, continuing negotiations, and the broader legal landscape. STL.News will continue to follow the implementation details that determine how these policies land for businesses, universities, and commuters across Missouri and the Midwest.

