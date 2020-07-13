Attorney William S. Palmieri Sentenced for Tax Offenses

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that William S. Palmieri, 56, of Bethany, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to three years of probation, the first six months of which Palmieri must serve in home confinement, for failing to pay all of the federal income taxes he owed over several years. Judge Underhill also ordered Palmieri to perform 150 hours of community service.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Palmieri is an attorney with a practice specializing in civil rights law. Between 2006 and 2014, Palmieri reported to the IRS, but did not pay, all the income taxes he owed, even though he had the ability to make substantially greater tax payments during that time. The investigation also revealed that Palmieri used his attorney IOLTA bank account to pay various personal expenses, including his home mortgage and private school tuition payments.

Palmieri is required to pay $141,474.53 in back taxes, and $86,234.47 in interest and penalties, totaling $227,709.

On December 19, 2019, Palmieri pleaded guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay income taxes.

This matter was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher W. Schmeisser.

