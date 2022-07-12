U.S. Attorney Breon Peace to Lead Attorney General’s Subcommittee on White Collar Crime

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, has been selected as the Chairperson of the White Collar Fraud subcommittee for the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC). As the leader of the subcommittee, Mr. Peace will play a key role in making recommendations to the AGAC to facilitate the prevention, investigation and prosecution of various financially motivated, non-violent crimes including mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, health care fraud, tax fraud, securities and commodities fraud, and identity theft.

“I am honored that Attorney General Garland and my colleagues on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee have chosen me to lead the White Collar Fraud subcommittee,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “The Attorney General has made clear that the vigorous and fair enforcement of corporate criminal policies is a department priority.

The subcommittee, which includes many of my outstanding U.S. Attorney colleagues from around the country, will thoughtfully advise on issues of significance in this area in furtherance of the department’s mission to protect investors, consumers, employees, corporations and the integrity of financial markets from sophisticated wrongdoers. I look forward to serving in this important role.”

The AGAC was established nearly 50 years ago to give United States Attorneys a voice in department policies and to advise the Attorney General of the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today