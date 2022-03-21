Atlanta: Derrick Guffie Sentenced for Drug and Firearm sales

Armed career criminal, Derrick Guffie sentenced for drug and firearm sales

(STL.News) Derrick Guffie, an armed career criminal, has been sentenced to federal prison for illegal drugs and firearm sales. Guffie was involved in nine drug transactions and sold firearms on three occasions.

“Guffie is a violent felon with convictions for manslaughter, aggravated assault, and robbery by force,” said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “This sentence will remove him from the community and sends a strong message that those who promote violence in our communities will face the same fate.”

“ATF is committed to assisting our law enforcement partners in targeting armed drug and firearms traffickers and removing them from our communities” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alicia Jones. “Guffie’s status as an armed career criminal highlights the threat he posed to the residents of Atlanta and law enforcement and we are proud to announce that he will be spending a substantial amount of time in prison.”

According to U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court: On September 11, 2019, a man was shot in the head in front of Guffie’s driveway in Atlanta, Georgia, in retaliation for the theft of two kilograms of cocaine. ATF then began investigating drug trafficking in the area. During the investigation, Guffie sold methamphetamine [and other drugs] to an undercover federal agent on nine occasions, and illegally sold guns to the agent on three occasions.

On February 16, 2020, Guffie was arrested on state probation charges. However, even after his arrest, Guffie unsuccessfully attempted to coordinate illegal drug and firearm sales from prison.

Darrick Guffie, 46, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross, to 15 years and eight months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. On September 27, 2021, he pleaded guilty to the offense of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of felon-in-possession of a firearm.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Atlanta Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dash A. Cooper prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). In keeping with the Attorney General’s mission to reduce violent crime, the Northern District of Georgia’s PSN program focuses on prosecuting those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities, and supports and fosters partnerships between law enforcement and schools, the faith community, and local community leaders to prevent and deter future criminal conduct.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today