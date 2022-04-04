Assistant Secretary Lee Satterfield Travels to Croatia & Cyprus

Assistant Secretary Lee Satterfield Travels to Croatia and Cyprus

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Lee Satterfield is traveling to Croatia and Cyprus from April 3-9, 2022.

In Croatia, Assistant Secretary Satterfield will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Croatia, following the successful U.S.-Croatia Strategic Dialogue. Assistant Secretary Satterfield will join a senior U.S. delegation participating in the U.S.-Croatia Forum, where she will promote people-to-people ties through engagements with Croatian government officials, youth, civil society leaders, and alumni of U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs.

In Cyprus, Assistant Secretary Satterfield will participate in a historic ceremony with leadership from the Republic of Cyprus and the American University of Beirut (AUB) to celebrate AUB’s decision to open its first campus outside Lebanon. The Assistant Secretary will have bilateral discussions on a range of topics and meet with U.S. exchange students and alumni to highlight the importance of people-to-people relationships in working towards a solution within the framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality to benefit all Cypriots.