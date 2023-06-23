Asian Corner in Valley Park Announced Vacation Dates

Asian Corner has announced on its website their vacation dates, July 4 thru July 12.
VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) Asian Corner announced on its website that it would be closed for VACATION from July 4 thru July 12 but will reopen on July 13.
If you are unfamiliar with Asian Corner, you should get acquainted with them. Their online reviews rank them among the best in the region. Not only are their online reviews and rankings high, but their health inspection scores are also 99% to 100%. The attention to detail is impressive.
St. Louis Restaurant Review announced they would revise the restaurant review to enhance its content.
Asian Corner online reviews as of February 23, 2023, are as follows:
- Google – 4.7 Stars with more than 210 online reviews
- Facebook – 4.6 Stars with more than 50 votes
- Yelp – 4.5 Stars with more than 140 online reviews
- TripAdvisor – 5 Stars
- DoorDash – 4.8 Stars with 1300 votes
- GrubHub – 4.6 Stars with more than 130 votes
- Average Rating (6) – 4.7 Average Star Rating
Asian Corner business hours:
- Sunday – CLOSED
- Monday – CLOSED
- Tuesday – 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM
- Wednesday – 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM
- Thursday – 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM
- Friday – 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM
- Saturday – 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM
Address and phone:
204 Meramec Valley Plaza
Valley Park, Missouri 63088
Phone: 636-825-9424
Links:
- Restaurant Website
- Articles on St. Louis Restaurant Review Tagged with Asian Corner
- Article on St. Louis Restaurant Review
- St. Louis Restaurant Review Listing
- STL.Directory Listing
