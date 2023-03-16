Asian Corner Accepts Orders on St. Louis Restaurant Review

Asian Corner in Valley Park, Missouri, Accepts Online Orders on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) Asian Corner is a popular Thai and Asian restaurant in Valley Park, Missouri, that customers love, evidenced by their online reviews.

They announced that they accept online orders on the St. Louis Restaurant Review platform.

St. Louis Restaurant Review recently published a restaurant review on this establishment on February 28, 2023, rating them as one of the highest-rated restaurants in the St. Louis region.

It is a small family-owned business that works hard to serve quality Asian and Thai cuisines accompanied by friendly service.

Address and phone:

204 Meramec Valley Plaza

Valley Park, Missouri 63088

Phone: +1 636-825-9424