Ashley Latimer Sentenced to Five Years in Prison

Medical Assistant, Ashley Latimer Pleads Guilty, Will Serve State Prison Term for Stealing Patient Information to Open Credit Cards, Rent Apartment, and Purchase Items

HARRISBURG, PA (STL.News) Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that a Philadelphia area medical assistant, Ashley Latimer, has pleaded guilty to 11 felony counts for stealing information from patient records to fraudulently open credit cards, purchase items, and lease an apartment.

Ashley Latimer, 35, will serve two to five years in state prison, followed by two years of probation, in accordance with a plea agreement. Latimer also agreed to relinquish her medical assistant license.

Latimer entered the plea Monday in Montgomery County Court. She is also ordered to pay more than $31,000 in restitution.

Latimer was working as a medical assistant at Axia Women’s Health locations when she obtained confidential patient information to open the accounts for personal use.

“The defendant was a licensed medical professional trusted to care for and protect her patients. She broke that trust by stealing their information and bankrolling her own personal spending spree,” said Attorney General Henry. “This state prison sentence shows the egregiousness of the defendant’s conduct and crimes. My office is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting individuals who steal personal information from others for their own financial benefit.”

An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Latimer used her cell phone to take photos of patient information forms and licenses while working at the Montgomery County clinics. She then used the information to open credit cards and make purchases — including more than $30,000 in orders from online furniture retailer Wayfair.

Latimer also rented an apartment — making a move-in payment and monthly rent — in the name of a patient, who was unaware until contacted by authorities.

This case was investigated by Special Agent Mike McNicholas and prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Katherine McDermott.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Attorney General