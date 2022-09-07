Arkansas Governor to Grant Executive Clemency

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearm rights only. An additional 44 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Gary Anderson (Little Rock): Theft By Receiving (B Felony) (CR-07-343).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2007 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Kimberly Gault Cotton (Conway): Breaking or Entering (D Felony), Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR-95-308), Theft by Receiving (C Felony) (CR-95-1165), Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR-96-815), Forgery-2nd Degree (C Felony), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR-99-131).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – Faulkner County, 1996 – Faulkner County, 1999 – Conway County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jackie L. Everett (Newport): Manufacture of Methamphetamine (Y Felony) (CR-01-79), Manufacture of Marijuana (C Felony) (CR-01-79), Simultaneous Possession Drugs & Firearms (Y Felony) (CR-01-79), Manufacture of Methamphetamine (Y Felony) (CR-01-255) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Use (C Felony) (CR-01-255).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Independence County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Paul H. Fells (Jacksonville): Burglary (B Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-83-384), Burglary (B Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR-83-384), Possession of a Controlled Substance w/Intent to Deliver (C Felony) (CR-86-326), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-89-271), and Possession of a Controlled Substance w/Intent to Deliver (U Felony) (CR-88-528).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1983 – Jefferson County, 1984 – Jefferson County, 1987 – Jefferson County, and 1989 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jim Gillespie (Alma): Theft of Property (C Felony), Commercial Burglary (C Felony) (CR 05-21-A), Delivery of Marijuana (C Felony) (CR 10-255), and Public Intoxication-1st Offense (C Misdemeanor) (docket 6/23/11-013).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2005 – Crawford County, 2009 – Sebastian County, 2011 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Steven R. Gray (Keiser): Furnishing Prohibited Articles (C Felony) (CR-2000-112).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Roy E. Hall (North Little Rock): Aggravated Robbery (A Felony) (CR-76-37), Forgery in the Second Degree-2 counts (C Felony) (CR-85-1842), Forgery in the Second Degree-3 counts (C Felony) (CR-85-1727), and Failure to Appear (C Felony) (CR-85-2568).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1976 – Union County and 1986 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.

Brian K. Hilburn (Hackett): Terroristic Threatening in the 1st Degree (D Felony) (CR-10-863).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2010 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Bobby L. Hobbs (Conway): Attempt to Manufacture Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (CR-04-2676).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Dawn R. Keck (Helena, MT): Theft of Property<$500 (C Felony) (CR-2000-506).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2001 – White County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Brandon H. Parker (Conway): Possession of Ctrl/Cnft Sub without prescription (Possession of Adderall) (C Felony) (CR-06-784).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Gregory D. West (Russellville): Theft Of Property (C felony) and Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR-90-35), Delivery of Controlled Substance-Marijuana (C Felony) (CR 91-41), Theft Of Property (C Felony) (CR 92-14), and Theft Of Property (Probation Revocation) (C felony) (CR-90-35) and Breaking or Entering (Probation Revocation) (D Felony) (CR-90-35).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1991 – Yell County and 1992 – Yell County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Veronica D. Wren (Little Rock): Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (C Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-99-4666).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights only to the following person:

Damon W. Burns (De Witt): Forgery II-2 counts (C Felony) (CR-95-69), Forgery II-3 counts (C Felony) (CR-95-65), Forgery II-2 counts (Probation Revocation) (C Felony) (CR-95-69), Forgery II-3 counts (Probation Revocation) (C Felony) (CR-95-65), Battery-2nd Degree (D Felony), and Violation of Omnibus DWI Act (U Misdemeanor) (CR-2000-2443).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1995 – Arkansas County, 1995 – Arkansas County, 2000 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Arkansas County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

