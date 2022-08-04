Arkansas Governor Opposed Reconciliation Bill

Governor Hutchinson Voices Opposition to Reckless Spending Bill in Congress

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today joined 21 of his fellow governors in a statement opposing the $740 billion reconciliation bill currently being considered by the United States Congress.

“This legislation, dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act,” will not reduce inflation,” Governor Hutchinson said. “Nearly half a trillion dollars in new spending, increased taxes on businesses and every American, and $25 billion in new taxes on the oil industry will further increase the financial pain Americans and Arkansans are feeling. This tax-and-spend legislation breaks President Biden’s promise to never raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year.”

The full statement from Governor Hutchinson and his colleagues can be found HERE.