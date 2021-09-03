Arkansas Governor Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

Little Rock, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 15 pardons and two commutations. An additional 35 clemency requests were denied and zero had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Kristina M. Berry (Pueblo, CO): Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (C Felony) (CR 99 004280), Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card or Debit Card (C Felony) (CR-2002-668), Violation of Hot Check Law (C Felony) (CR-2003-415).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2000 – Faulkner County, 2003 – Faulkner County, and 2004 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Henry G. Campbell (Lowell): DUI #4 (U Felony) (CR 94-1312)

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony convictions. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jeffrey Campbell (Heber Springs): Manufacture, Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Y Felony) and Possession of Controlled/Counterfeit Substance (C Felony) (CR-97-002335).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Kenneth D. Cathey (Heber Springs): Manufacture, Delivery, Possession of Controlled Substance (Y Felony) (CR 2003-001524), Criminal Attempt (A Felony), Manufacture, Delivery, Possession of Controlled Substance (Y Felony), and Delivery, Possession, Manufacture Drug (C Felony) (CR 2003-2409).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2004 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jonnie L. Clayton (Brookland): Aggravated Assault (D Felony), Carry Weapon (A Misdemeanor), and Reckless Driving (B Misdemeanor) (CR 2000-797).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2001 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

John B. Hobbs, III (Dickinson, TX): Commercial Burglary (C Felony) and Theft Of Property (C Felony) (CR 2003-0708).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony convictions. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Gary Levine (Monroe, LA): Domestic Battery 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor) (PC03-1-2779).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Howard Miller (Fort Smith): Arson (B Felony) and Failure Keep Records-Controlled Substances (D Felony) (CR 97-74-2).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Eric Nicholas (Alexander): Domestic Abuse 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor) (CR-00-259).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Saline County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Courtney Martin Peterson (Crossett): Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR 2005-224-4).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Ashley County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony convictions. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Christopher Pounders (Maumelle): Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms (Y Felony), Possession of Counterfeit Substance with Intent-Ecstacy) (B Felony), Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent (Marijuana) (C Felony), and Maintaining Drug Premises (D Felony) (CR-2001-4316).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Teresa Harris Rucker (Benton): Manufacture of a Controlled Substance (Crystal Methamphetamine) (Y Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia With Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine (B Felony), Possession of Anhydrous Ammonia in Unlawful Container (B Felony), and Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms (Y Felony) (CR-99-93).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Cleveland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Kristina Burger Scarbrough (Pangburn): Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2006-0285).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Clinton Spears (Harrison): Theft by Receiving (C Felony) (CR-2000-89), Battery 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor), and Attempted Battery 3rd Degree (B Misdemeanor) (CR-2006-41-3).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Boone County and 2007 – Boone County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Margaret Tillman White (Little Rock): Forgery-2nd Degree (C Felony) (CR 99-2648).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following people:

Cornelius D. Earl (ADC #103243): Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine, 2 counts (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony) and Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Cocaine (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony) (2008-224) (Jury Trial).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Cornelius D. Earl, who was convicted in White County in 2009 for the above offenses, from a total of 960 months to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.

Amy Williams (ADC #708690): Murder-1st Degree (Y Felony) and Theft Of Property (B Felony) (2003-483).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Amy Williams, who was convicted in Saline County in 2005 for the above offenses, from a total of 720 months to serve in the Arkansas Department of Correction to 278 months and 3 days, making her discharge date on October 3, 2026. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.