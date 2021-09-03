Arizona Governor: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey issued a proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month to help raise awareness of the issue of suicide, mental health needs and available resources.

Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Arizona, and the second leading cause among the ages of 10-34. The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) is working with state agencies, organizations, and coalitions to show how everyone can play a role in preventing suicide.

“Across Arizona and in every state, suicide has claimed far too many lives,” said Governor Ducey. “We are working with state agencies, local leaders and community organizations to prevent these tragedies from happening. This Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we are highlighting the incredible organizations that work non-stop to help and support Arizonans in need.”

In coordination with the Arizona Department of Health Services, suicide prevention is included in the 2021-2025 Arizona Health Improvement Plan. During the next five years, the program will be implemented by a group of public and private partners, including universities, state agencies, local health departments and nonprofits. Together, they will focus on:

Increasing the number of individuals who receive an approved evidence-based suicide prevention training;

Increasing access to mental health management resources, with a particular focus on remote options (telehealth therapy/ psychiatry/ addiction support appointments, virtual support groups, mental health first aid, etc.); and

Increasing awareness and utilization of population-based mental health and wellness resources, outreaching where they exist and developing strategies to close gaps.

View the Suicide Prevention Awareness Month proclamation HERE.