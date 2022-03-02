Politics

Arizona Governor Ducey Statement On Senate Vote

March 2, 2022
Maryam Shah

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey released a statement in response to the Arizona Senate’s vote.

“Anti-Semitic and hateful language has no place in Arizona.  I have categorically condemned it in the past and condemn it now.  I strongly believe our public policy debates should be about creating opportunity for all and making our state a better place, not denigrating and insulting any individual or group.  I believe the vote taken today by the Arizona Senate sends a clear message: rhetoric like this is unacceptable.

“These are incredibly divided times, but picking a side in the fight to protect western democracy is an easy call.  It’s Putin versus freedom.  I will always side with freedom.  I believe any statement supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine is not only ill-advised, but wrong and dangerous.”