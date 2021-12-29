Arizona At The National Forefront Of Telehealth

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) This year, Arizona dramatically expanded access to medical services when Governor Doug Ducey signed landmark legislation on telehealth. Our state now has the broadest telemedicine law in the nation, providing greater opportunity for safe and reliable medical services.

The law put Arizona at the national forefront of telemedicine, a critical means of access to medical services across the state. Expansive telehealth helps all Arizonans, especially low-income families and those living in rural areas, connect with their medical providers.

The law ensured doctors receive equal compensation from insurance companies for telemedicine services, and allowed out-of-state health care professionals to provide telemedicine in Arizona.

View the Governor’s 2021 Year in Review video HERE.