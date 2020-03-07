Arizona Applauds Passage Of Jake’s Law

Phoenix, AZ (STL.News) Earlier this week, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed S.B. 1523, also known as Jake’s Law. The legislation, which fulfills a significant priority the Governor highlighted during his 2020 State of the State Address, requires health care insurers to cover mental health without additional barriers — just like they would cover an annual physical. Jake’s Law was introduced by Senator Kate Brophy McGee and Representative Weninger and passed the Arizona legislature with unanimous support.