Arapahoe: Elvin Wayne Pleads Guilty To Assault

Arapahoe Man, Elvin Wayne Mcclain Pleads Guilty To Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

(STL.News) United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that ELVIN WAYNE MCCLAIN, 30, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm at a change of plea hearing on June 1, 2022, before Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freuedenthal. Sentencing has been set for August 22, 2022.

McClain faces up to ten years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today