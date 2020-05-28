Apache Corporation Announces Exclusive Listing on NASDAQ

HOUSTON, TX (STL.News) Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today announced it has elected to list its common stock solely on the Nasdaq Stock Market beginning June 9, 2020. The company will discontinue listing its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange and the Chicago Stock Exchange after the market closes on June 8, 2020. Additionally, the company will discontinue listing its 7.75% notes due 2029 from the New York Stock Exchange on the same date, and such notes will no longer be listed on any national securities exchange.

“We’re pleased to continue our relationship with Nasdaq through this exclusive listing. Apache has been listed on Nasdaq since 2004, and our shareholders have benefited from efficient, orderly trades on its electronic platform,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president. “This decision is part of our ongoing initiatives to simplify processes and increase efficiency; Nasdaq provides premium services that allow us to reach investors in a cost-effective manner.”

“As a leading exploration and production company, Apache contributes to global progress by helping meet the world’s energy needs. We are proud to be Apache’s primary listing exchange and continue to provide the company with advisory tools, market analytics and access to enhanced liquidity supported through our superior market model,” said Nelson Griggs, president of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.