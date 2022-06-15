Antwoine Johnson Plea Guilty to Illegally Possessing Firearm

Convicted Felon, Antwoine Johnson Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing Firearm

(STL.News) Antwoine Johnson, 29, from Sioux City, Iowa, pled guilty June 14, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Evidence at the plea hearing showed that on January 23, 2022, the Sioux City Police Department stopped Johnson for a traffic violation. Law enforcement detected the smell of marijuana emanating from the car. During a subsequent search of the car, Officers found a 9mm firearm in the void between the driver’s seat and console.

Officers also found approximately 120 grams of marijuana in four separate baggies in the center console. Johnson was a convicted felon, previously convicted of felony burglary third degree in 2016, and was an unlawful user of marijuana, both of which prohibited him from legally possessing any firearm.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Johnson remains free on bond previously set pending sentencing. Johnson faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and not more than 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by Sioux City Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today