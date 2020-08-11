Anson County woman Lisa Smith Won $100,000 prize in Gold Rush

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) On Sunday, Lisa Smith of Polkton became the first winner of a $4,000,000 Gold Rush $100,000 prize.

On her way back from visiting her mom, which she does “every Sunday”, Smith stopped at the Murphy USA on U.S. 74 West in Wadesboro.

She got gas, tried her luck on a few $20 tickets, and continued home.

“I didn’t scratch it until I got home,” said Smith. “My husband was in bed asleep and when I scratched it and saw that I had won that much, I started screaming. He jumped up thinking something was wrong and I just told him that I had won $100,000 on the ticket.”

Smith, who works at Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,756.

With her prize money, Smith said she plans to pay off her mortgage and “fix up” her house. “The rest is going into savings,” she said.

The $4,000,000 Gold Rush game launched this month with three top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $100,000. Three $4 million top prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

