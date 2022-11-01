Another mega interest rate hike is coming. What this means for your finances.

The Fed’s expected to deliver another super-sized 0.75% interest rate hike on Wednesday to fight inflation.

This means every consumer rate from mortgages to autos to savings will likely follow suit.

Savings rates will rise but likely not as fast as borrowing rates.

Americans should prepare their finances for even higher interest rates this year as the Federal Reserve continues its fight against inflation.

Although the Fed has increased its benchmark short-term fed funds rate by 3% this year, with the last three rate hikes at a whopping 75 basis points each, consumer inflation continues to linger near a 40-year high.