Wolf Point man, Andre Jean Reum admits fentanyl trafficking crime

(STL.News) A Wolf Point man suspected of going to the post office and picking up a package he thought contained fentanyl pills admitted to charges today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Andre Jean Reum, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Reum faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris set sentencing for Jan. 5, 2023. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Reum was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that the U.S. Postal Service inspector identified a suspicious package mailed from Tacoma, Washington, to a post office box in Wolf Point, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

On May 23, the inspector served a search warrant on the package and found toys and plastic bags that contained suspected fentanyl. The inspector removed the suspected fentanyl and repackaged the parcel, which was delivered to the Wolf Point post office the next day.

Reum went to the post office later in the day, after having checked on the package earlier in the day and on the previous day. Reum retrieved the package, spoke to a bystander and was arrested. The bystander reported that Reum had slapped the parcel and stated he had to take care of business. An analysis determined that 586 pills contained fentanyl.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Postal Service, Fort Peck Tribes Department of Law and Justice and the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today