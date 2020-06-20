Andover Woman Jessica Lynn White Charged With Arson Of St. Paul Car Rental Agency

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a federal criminal complaint against Jessica Lynn White, 33, charging her with conspiracy to commit arson. WHITE, who was arrested on June, 16, 2020, made her initial appearance on June 17, 2020, before Magistrate Judge David T. Schultz in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

According to the allegations in the complaint, on May 28, 2020, an Enterprise Rent-A-Car building located in St. Paul, Minnesota, was completely destroyed due to fire. On June 3, 2020, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) examined the scene and determined that the fire was caused by arson and originated from within the structure. ATF investigators were able to identify WHITE and two other individuals captured on surveillance video footage from cameras located inside and outside of the business on the night of the arson. WHITE can be seen outside of the business, knocking on the front window and looking into the front door while the two other individuals are inside the building for several minutes. Shortly after the two individuals exit the building, the front lobby area is filled with smoke and fire can be seen flickering in the reflection of the front window of the building.

The ATF and FBI urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com. In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at Tips.FBI.gov.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI, the St. Paul Police Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley M. Endicott.

