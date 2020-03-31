Anchorage Man Rhahemiah McNair Charged with Credit Union Robbery

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced today that Rhahemiah Niashee McNair, 37, of Anchorage, has been charged with credit union robbery, in connection with the March 28, 2020, robbery of Denali A Division of Nuvision Federal Credit Union branch located at 1118 Muldoon Road in Anchorage.

According to the charging document, at 4:48 a.m. on March 28, 2020, McNair allegedly broke into the front door entrance to the Denali A Division of Nuvision Federal Credit Union branch. McNair then stole approximately $4,206 in coins, including $106 in nickels, $100 in half dollars, and $4,000 in gold Sacagawea dollars. The total amount of loss due to damage from the break-in was estimated at approximately $1,900. Anchorage Police Officers responded to the scene and obtained photographs of the subject from the credit union’s surveillance footage.

That same day, APD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Ford vehicle, which eluded police. The vehicle was later located parked at an Anchorage hotel. Officers made contact with the individual standing near the car but did not connect the car or the individual to the robbery at that time. Later, APD identified the individual as McNair, who also fit the description of the surveillance footage photograph from the credit union robbery that morning.

On March 29, 2020, pursuant to a search warrant on the red vehicle, APD officers located a $2.00 roll of nickels, an Axiom Armored Transport bank bag, along with white gloves, which resembled those worn during the robbery. The investigation further revealed that McNair had paid for a hotel room using gold Sacagawea dollars. McNair was detained at the hotel and was in possession of gold Sacagawea dollars, half dollars, and rolls of nickels.

If convicted, McNair faces a maximum penalty of up to ten years in federal prison. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The Anchorage Police Department (APD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation leading to the charge in this case. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aunnie Steward.

The charges in the criminal complaint are merely allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE