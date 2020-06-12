Anaheim Police Arrest Brandon Norwood 2019 Homicide Suspect

ANAHEIM, CA (STL.News) The Anaheim Police Department Homicide Detail has arrested 30-year-old Brandon Norwood, an Anaheim resident, for the 2019 murder of Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj.

On March 3, 2019, just after 3:30 p.m., Anaheim police officers responded to the 1800 block of West Dogwood Avenue to investigate a shooting. Officers found Chunmichicoj, 30, dead at the scene. Detectives believe that Chunmichicoj, an Anaheim resident, was walking home when Norwood attempted to rob him. Norwood shot Chunmichicoj at least one time during the confrontation.

Over the course of the past year, homicide detectives have pursued numerous leads which led them to the identification of Norwood as a suspect. He was arrested in Anaheim yesterday afternoon without incident.

Norwood was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility for murder and is being held without bail. Detectives believe Norwood may have committed other crimes in the area and are asking anyone with information to call them at 714-321-3669.

