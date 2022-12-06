American CEOs sees slower hiring and softer sales – Business Roundtable

Konoplytska Things aren’t looking so bright for the U.S. economy as American CEOs laid out their outlook in the latest index from the Business Roundtable. The CEO Economic Outlook Survey, which measures conditions over the next six months, declined 11 points from last quarter to 73, continuing a downward trend that has occurred over the past year. The index even dipped below its long-run average of 84 since Q3 of 2020, though it remains above the expansion or contraction threshold of 50. What it means: CEOs see slower hiring, softer sales and decreased capital investment in the near-term, but the economy isn’t facing a critical crisis or full-scale recession. 2023 will likely see a growth slowdown as the Fed pumps the brakes to rein in inflation, though it won’t be accompanied by widespread unemployment or systematic consequences. “To strengthen the economy, Business Roundtable urges Congress and the Administration to undertake pro-growth policies, including restoring full and immediate expensing of American R&D investments this session and reforming the permitting system to expedite energy infrastructure projects,” said Business Roundtable CEO Joshua Bolten. “We urge U.S. policymakers to position America for the strongest economic recovery possible,” added GM CEO Mary Barra, who chairs the Business Roundtable. “Sound policy action in the short term will yield long-term economic benefits and lay a solid foundation for our growth and competitiveness.” Other stats: 49% of the 142 Business Roundtable CEOs identified labor costs as their top cost pressure, followed by 15% who flagged material costs and 14% who mentioned supply chain disruptions. Other leading pressures were associated with energy and regulatory costs.