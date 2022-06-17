Aliquippa: Dana Penney Sentenced for Dealing Drugs

Aliquippa Felon, Dana Penney Sentenced to More Than a Dozen Years in Prison for Dealing Drugs and Brandishing a Gun

(STL.News) Dana Penney was sentenced to 188 months in prison for (1) conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and Schedule I synthetic cannabinoid controlled substances in 2017 and 2018; (2) possessing cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl with intent to distribute on June 19, 2018; and (3) brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on July 18, 2018, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Penney, age 40, of Aliquippa, was sentenced by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. Penney was on federal supervised release in 2017 and 2018 as a result of a prior federal drug trafficking conviction. Judge Ranjan sentenced Penney to a concurrent term of 12 months in prison for the supervised release violations that corresponded with the convictions mentioned above. Judge Ranjan ordered that the prison sentences be followed by six years of supervised release.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led the multi-agency investigation that also included the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security/Homeland Security Investigations, the Pittsburgh Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Munhall Police Department, the Robinson Township Police Department, the McKees Rocks Police Department, the Stowe Township Police Department, the Etna Police Department, and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today