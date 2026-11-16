Multiple securities law firms investigate allegations of improper accounting, misleading financial disclosures, and executive compensation practices as the Medicare Advantage insurer denies wrongdoing.

ORANGE, CA – November 16, 2026 (STL.News) Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), a publicly traded Medicare Advantage insurer, is facing growing scrutiny from securities litigation firms after allegations that it improperly classified millions of dollars in operating expenses to improve its reported financial performance.

The latest investigation announcement came November 16, 2026, when the Schall Law Firm, a Los Angeles-based shareholder rights litigation firm, announced that it was investigating possible violations of federal securities laws involving Alignment Healthcare and its disclosures to investors.

The announcement follows a whistleblower lawsuit filed July 7, 2026, by former Alignment executive Hakan Kardes in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Kardes alleges that Alignment improperly classified approximately $8 million to $10 million in ordinary operating expenses as capital expenditures during 2024, artificially boosting the company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, commonly known as adjusted EBITDA.

The allegations are significant because Alignment reported $1.339 million in positive adjusted EBITDA for 2024, compared with negative adjusted EBITDA of $35.319 million in 2023.

The former executive also alleges that the disputed accounting practices were connected to executive compensation and that company leadership retaliated against him after he raised concerns.

Alignment Healthcare disputes the allegations and says an outside review supported the integrity of its accounting practices.

No court has determined that Alignment Healthcare or its executives committed accounting fraud or securities fraud.

Whistleblower Lawsuit Raises Accounting Questions

Kardes previously held senior data and transformation responsibilities at Alignment Healthcare.

According to reporting on the complaint, he discovered suspected accounting irregularities while examining technology department budgets, staffing responsibilities, and expense classifications.

The lawsuit alleges that certain employees performing routine technology activities were instructed or pressured to classify their work as capital expenditures rather than operating expenses.

Those activities allegedly included software maintenance, bug fixes, production support, and other ongoing operational responsibilities.

The distinction between operating expenses and capital expenditures can significantly affect reported financial performance.

Ordinary operating expenses generally reduce earnings during the period in which they are incurred.

By contrast, certain qualifying capital expenditures may be recorded as assets and recognized as expenses over time through depreciation or amortization.

Under generally accepted accounting principles, some software development expenditures qualify for capitalization when specific requirements are satisfied.

However, routine maintenance and ongoing operational support generally do not qualify merely because they involve technology.

Kardes contends that Alignment’s classifications went beyond permissible accounting treatment.

The complaint alleges that approximately $8 million to $10 million in expenses were improperly classified during 2024 and raises additional questions about financial reporting during 2025.

Alignment disputes those allegations.

No final judicial determination has established that the disputed accounting classifications violated applicable accounting standards.

Why the Allegations Could Be Financially Significant

Alignment Healthcare’s financial statements demonstrate why the disputed amounts have attracted attention.

According to the company’s 2024 annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Alignment reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.339 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

That compared with negative adjusted EBITDA of $35.319 million in 2023.

The company also reported a net loss of $128.071 million for 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain expenses and adjustments. It is not equivalent to net income or operating cash flow.

Nevertheless, investors frequently use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance and a company’s progress toward profitability.

For Alignment, achieving positive adjusted EBITDA represented an important financial milestone.

The $8 million to $10 million in disputed expenses identified in the whistleblower lawsuit substantially exceeds the company’s reported positive adjusted EBITDA.

If those expenses were improperly capitalized, and if correcting the classifications reduced adjusted EBITDA dollar for dollar, the reported positive result could hypothetically become a loss of approximately $6.7 million to $8.7 million.

That calculation is illustrative, not a financial restatement.

The actual impact, if any, would depend on the underlying transactions, applicable accounting standards, timing, and the company’s non-GAAP adjustments.

The central question is whether the company properly classified the disputed expenses.

Executive Compensation Also Questioned

The whistleblower lawsuit raises questions about executive compensation.

Kardes alleges that the disputed accounting classifications improved financial measurements used to evaluate company performance.

According to reporting on the complaint, Alignment tied adjusted EBITDA to its executive incentive compensation structure.

Public companies frequently incorporate financial performance measurements into executive incentive programs.

Using adjusted EBITDA for that purpose is not inherently improper.

The relevant questions are whether the financial measurements were accurate and whether anyone knowingly manipulated the underlying accounting information.

Establishing such misconduct would require evidence concerning accounting decisions, internal communications, compensation arrangements, and management knowledge.

Alignment disputes the allegations.

No court finding establishes that executives intentionally manipulated financial results to obtain compensation.

Former Executive Alleges Retaliation

Kardes also alleges that Alignment retaliated against him after he reported suspected accounting irregularities.

According to the complaint, he raised concerns with senior company leadership in 2025.

Kardes alleges that management subsequently withdrew previously discussed professional advancement opportunities and changed his responsibilities.

He contends that those actions contributed to his departure.

The federal lawsuit names Alignment Healthcare, Alignment Healthcare USA, LLC, and executives John Kao, Dawn Maroney, Robert Scavo, and Andreas Wagner.

Alignment disputes the retaliation allegations.

The company has characterized Kardes’ departure as voluntary and has argued that his claims are connected to equity compensation he forfeited after leaving.

The competing accounts remain unresolved.

Alignment Says Outside Review Supported Its Accounting

Alignment Healthcare has publicly rejected the whistleblower’s central allegations.

According to statements provided to Healthcare Dive, the company’s board engaged outside legal counsel and an accounting firm after Kardes raised his concerns.

Alignment says the review supported the integrity of its accounting practices and financial reporting.

The company has also disputed Kardes’ characterization of his departure and the suggestion that executives deliberately manipulated financial results.

Alignment’s quarterly financial report for the period ended September 30, 2026, separately acknowledges the whistleblower litigation.

In that disclosure, the company describes the lawsuit as involving allegations of whistleblower retaliation, constructive discharge, breach of contract, and compensation-related claims following reports of suspected accounting irregularities.

Alignment states that it believes the claims lack merit and intends to defend the matter vigorously.

The company’s account of the outside review is an important part of its response.

However, the review described by Alignment does not itself constitute a final judicial determination of the disputed claims.

Federal Judge Allows Significant Claims to Continue

The whistleblower lawsuit reached an important procedural stage in October.

On October 5, 2026, U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter largely rejected Alignment Healthcare’s effort to dismiss the lawsuit, according to reporting published by Becker’s on October 6.

Alignment argued that Kardes voluntarily resigned, that his claims were untimely, and that his internal communications concerned routine budget discussions rather than protected reports of suspected accounting misconduct.

According to Becker’s account of the ruling, the judge concluded that the available record did not establish that the complaint was filed too late.

The court also determined that someone in Kardes’ position could reasonably believe the disputed expense classifications were connected to pressure to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA.

However, the judge dismissed certain retaliation claims against individual executives.

The court also rejected Alignment’s request for sanctions against Kardes’ attorneys.

The ruling allowed significant portions of the lawsuit to continue.

It did not determine that the underlying accounting allegations were true.

Alignment emphasized that the decision was procedural and maintained that the lawsuit lacked merit.

Securities Law Firms Investigate Alignment Healthcare

The whistleblower allegations and subsequent financial developments have attracted attention from multiple securities litigation firms.

The following firms have published identifiable investigation announcements concerning Alignment Healthcare.

The Schall Law Firm

The Schall Law Firm announced its investigation on November 16, 2026.

The firm is examining whether Alignment issued materially false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information relevant to investors.

Its announcement specifically references the whistleblower allegations involving operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Kahn Swick & Foti issued an investigation announcement published November 16, 2026.

The firm’s inquiry concerns whether Alignment’s officers or directors breached fiduciary duties or violated applicable laws.

Its announcement references the whistleblower accounting allegations and the company’s reported financial performance.

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld published an investigation notice November 13, 2026.

The firm is examining potential securities fraud involving allegations that Alignment artificially inflated adjusted EBITDA to improve executive compensation.

Its announcement references the July decline in Alignment shares.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Kaplan Fox published investigation notices concerning Alignment Healthcare, including an August 14, 2026, announcement.

The firm is examining potential securities law violations associated with allegations that operating expenses were systematically misclassified as capital expenditures.

Its investigation also references Alignment’s adjusted EBITDA reporting.

Pomerantz LLP

Pomerantz published an investigation notice on August 11, 2026.

The firm is examining whether Alignment and certain officers or directors engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Its announcement references the whistleblower allegations and the company’s financial disclosures.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Hagens Berman published an investigation update September 16, 2026.

The firm is examining questions about Alignment’s financial disclosures, operating outlook, and statements made during an investor conference.

Its investigation concerns potential investor losses and whether the company’s disclosures accurately reflected its financial condition.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel published an investigation notice July 8, 2026.

The firm is examining whether investors who suffered losses involving Alignment securities may have recoverable claims under federal securities laws.

Its announcement references the whistleblower allegations and questions surrounding the company’s financial reporting.

These firms have published identifiable investigation announcements, but their inquiries are not necessarily coordinated and may involve different legal theories.

The announcements are inquiries by private law firms. They do not establish that Alignment committed securities fraud or that a government enforcement agency has reached such a conclusion.

Alignment Shares Decline Following Allegations

Alignment Healthcare shares declined sharply after the whistleblower allegations became public.

On July 8, 2026, the company’s stock fell $4.02, or approximately 16.7%, closing at $20.03 per share.

Several securities litigation firms cited the decline when announcing their investigations.

The market reaction reflected investor concern about allegations that could affect confidence in the company’s reported financial performance.

However, a stock-price decline does not establish fraud.

Financial markets can respond to uncertainty, potential litigation exposure, changes in earnings expectations, and other developments even when allegations remain unproven.

Medicare Advantage Ratings Create Additional Concerns

Separate from the accounting allegations, Alignment Healthcare has faced investor scrutiny involving its Medicare Advantage quality ratings.

On October 8, 2026, Alignment filed a Form 8-K with the SEC disclosing that its California HMO contract, H3815, was expected to receive a 3.5-Star Rating for rating year 2027.

The contract previously held a 4.0-Star Rating.

According to the SEC filing, H3815 serves approximately 75% of Alignment’s health plan membership.

That concentration makes the downgrade financially significant.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services uses its Five-Star Quality Rating System to evaluate Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans.

Ratings incorporate measures involving quality of care, clinical outcomes, member experience, and prescription drug services.

Medicare Advantage contracts generally must achieve ratings of at least four stars to qualify for certain federal quality bonus payments.

Alignment disclosed that the California contract’s downgrade would affect its quality bonus payments for fiscal 2028.

The company stated that the change was not expected to affect revenue for fiscal 2026 or 2027.

Alignment also expects provider risk-sharing arrangements to offset a portion of the financial impact.

The company attributed the lower rating primarily to higher industry performance thresholds and weaker results on certain heavily weighted measures involving health outcomes and prescription drug coverage.

Alignment disputes aspects of the federal ratings methodology and has announced plans to pursue administrative appeals and litigation.

The company also reported that its six other eligible Medicare Advantage contracts received ratings of at least four stars, including three contracts rated 4.5 stars.

The ratings controversy is separate from the whistleblower’s accounting allegations.

Financial Growth and Operating Pressures

Alignment Healthcare’s business performance provides additional context for investors.

The company’s 2024 annual report showed substantial revenue and membership growth.

Revenue increased from approximately $1.82 billion in 2023 to $2.70 billion in 2024.

Health plan membership increased from approximately 119,200 at the end of 2023 to 189,100 at the end of 2024.

The company also improved adjusted EBITDA from a loss of $35.319 million to a positive $1.339 million.

Those figures reflect the financial results Alignment reported, not an independent determination that the disputed expense classifications were appropriate.

The distinction is important because a company can experience substantial revenue growth while still reporting net losses.

For Medicare Advantage insurers, profitability can be influenced by medical utilization, reimbursement rates, quality bonus payments, administrative expenses, and membership trends.

The company’s ability to manage those factors will remain important to its future financial performance.

What Happens Next?

The whistleblower lawsuit could produce additional evidence concerning the disputed accounting classifications, internal communications, and executive decision-making.

Securities litigation firms may continue gathering information from shareholders and reviewing company disclosures.

Some investigations may result in litigation, while others may conclude without legal action.

Separately, Alignment’s efforts to challenge aspects of the Medicare Advantage ratings methodology could affect its future financial outlook.

Investors will also be monitoring whether the company can manage medical costs while maintaining membership growth and improving profitability.

Financial Transparency Remains the Central Issue

The Alignment Healthcare controversy illustrates how accounting classifications can become a major issue for publicly traded companies.

A disputed expense amount of $8 million to $10 million is particularly significant when the company reported only $1.339 million in positive adjusted EBITDA for the year in question.

That comparison helps explain why the allegations have attracted attention from securities litigation firms.

However, the size of an allegation does not establish its accuracy.

Determining whether the disputed expenses were properly classified requires examination of the underlying accounting records, applicable standards, internal controls, and the company’s financial reporting methodology.

The Medicare Advantage ratings controversy presents a separate challenge involving future federal quality bonus payments and disclosure obligations.

Together, these developments have created legal and financial uncertainty for shareholders.

As of November 16, 2026, the whistleblower allegations remain disputed, the federal litigation is ongoing, and multiple private securities law firms are investigating potential investor claims.

Alignment Healthcare denies wrongdoing.

No court finding described in this report establishes that the company or its executives committed accounting fraud or securities fraud.

Editorial disclosure: This report discusses allegations contained in civil litigation and investigation announcements issued by private securities law firms. The allegations have not been proven. Alignment Healthcare disputes the claims and maintains that its accounting practices were appropriate. Filing a lawsuit, announcing an investigation, or issuing a procedural court ruling does not establish liability.

Financial disclosure: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or investment advice.