Azenta Faces Multiple Investor Investigations

BURLINGTON, MA – September 26, 2026 (STL.News) Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) is facing scrutiny from multiple shareholder-rights law firms following a turbulent period that included disappointing fiscal second-quarter results, a sharp stock decline, and the subsequent resignation of President and Chief Executive Officer John P. Marotta.

Rosen Law Firm announced Friday that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of Azenta shareholders based on allegations that the company may have issued materially misleading business information to investors.

Rosen said it is preparing a prospective securities class action seeking recovery of investor losses. However, the firm’s announcement describes an investigation and prospective action, rather than an already-filed securities class-action lawsuit.

As of Sept. 26, no class period or lead-plaintiff deadline was identified in the Rosen announcement.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and a law firm’s investigation does not establish that Azenta or any of its executives violated securities laws.

Rosen investigation follows CEO departure

The latest Rosen investigation comes roughly a month after Azenta announced a significant leadership change.

Azenta disclosed in an Aug. 24 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Marotta had resigned as president and CEO and as a member of the company’s board, effective Aug. 22.

Importantly, Azenta’s SEC filing specifically stated that Marotta’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the company concerning its operations, policies, or practices.

That qualification provides important context to investor investigations surrounding the leadership transition.

Azenta appointed board member Dr. Martin D. Madaus as interim president and CEO.

Madaus joined Azenta’s board in January 2024 and has extensive experience in the life sciences and diagnostics industries. His previous positions include chairman, president and CEO of Millipore Corp., chairman and CEO of Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics and president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America.

Azenta also said its board retained executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help find a permanent chief executive.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 total revenue guidance when it announced the leadership transition. Azenta said adjusted EBITDA would be affected by an approximately $3 million one-time consulting expense.

AZTA stock dropped after leadership announcement

Investors reacted sharply to the unexpected executive transition.

AZTA closed at $37.40 on Aug. 21, the last trading session before the leadership announcement, and subsequently closed at $32.88 on Aug. 24.

That represented a decline of $4.52 per share, or approximately 12.1%.

The stock has since recovered part of that decline.

AZTA closed at $34.02 on Friday, Sept. 25, after trading between $33.67 and $34.39 during the session.

At that price, Azenta shares were about 9% below their Aug. 21 closing price, just before the CEO transition became public.

The stock’s reported 52-week trading range was approximately $15.93 to $41.73, illustrating the considerable volatility shareholders have experienced during the past year.

Pomerantz also investigating Azenta

Rosen is not the only law firm examining potential claims involving Azenta.

Pomerantz LLP has repeatedly announced an investigation on behalf of Azenta investors. The firm said it is examining whether Azenta and certain officers or directors engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Pomerantz began issuing notices concerning Azenta earlier in 2026 and continued issuing investor alerts following Marotta’s departure.

The firm’s Aug. 25 notice highlighted the leadership transition and the resulting decline in AZTA shares.

As with Rosen’s announcement, an investigation by Pomerantz does not mean securities violations occurred, and the allegations have not been adjudicated.

Earlier investigations followed May stock plunge

Azenta had already attracted attention from securities law firms months before its CEO resigned.

Kirby McInerney LLP announced an investigation following Azenta’s May 5 fiscal second-quarter earnings report and updated fiscal 2026 outlook.

announced an investigation following Azenta’s May 5 fiscal second-quarter earnings report and updated fiscal 2026 outlook. The Schall Law Firm also announced an investigation into potential securities-law violations involving Azenta investors during May.

Those investigations arose from a different corporate event and should be distinguished from the later scrutiny surrounding the CEO transition.

On May 5, Azenta reported fiscal second-quarter results that the company acknowledged had fallen short of its expectations.

Management attributed the performance to both execution gaps and a more cautious demand environment.

Azenta also disclosed costs related to Automated Stores rework and recorded a $149 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge during the quarter.

The impairment included approximately $112.4 million associated with the Multiomics reporting unit and approximately $36.6 million associated with Sample Management Solutions.

Azenta also lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook.

The company revised its organic revenue outlook to a range of approximately negative 2% to positive 1%, down from its previous expectation of 3% to 5% growth.

Azenta additionally lowered its adjusted EBITDA margin expectations and extended the target date for achieving objectives under its long-range plan from 2028 to 2029.

Investors reacted sharply.

AZTA closed at $24.61 on May 5 and fell to $18.38 on May 6, down $6.23 per share, or about 25%.

Kirby McInerney said at the time that it was investigating potential violations of federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

The firm also explicitly stated that, at that stage, no lawsuit had been filed.

Azenta subsequently reported improved third-quarter results

The investigations come against a financial backdrop that became more complicated during the summer.

On Aug. 4, about three weeks before Marotta’s resignation, Azenta reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $161 million, up 12% from the previous year.

Organic revenue increased 9%.

Sample Management Solutions generated $88 million in revenue, up 14% year over year, while Multiomics revenue reached $73 million, up 10%.

Marotta described the results as an encouraging step forward while acknowledging that the company’s turnaround remained underway.

Azenta ended the June quarter with approximately $529 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities.

Operating cash flow was approximately $1 million during the quarter. Capital expenditures totaled approximately $7 million, resulting in negative free cash flow of approximately $5 million.

Those results provided evidence of improved revenue performance following the disappointing second quarter, although they did not eliminate the concerns raised by shareholder law firms over earlier disclosures and subsequent events.

Investors should distinguish allegations from facts

The growing number of law-firm announcements surrounding Azenta makes the legal status of the matter particularly important.

Rosen has announced an investigation and says it is preparing a prospective class action. Pomerantz, Kirby McInerney and Schall have also announced investigations involving Azenta.

These announcements do not establish that Azenta committed securities fraud or violated federal securities laws.

They also should not be described as court findings.

At the time of this report, the reviewed announcements concern investigations into potential claims. The Rosen notice does not identify a filed complaint, established class period, or lead-plaintiff deadline.

That could change if a complaint is subsequently filed.

What investors should watch

Several developments could determine whether the current investigations advance beyond the investigative stage.

The most significant would be the filing of a securities class-action complaint in federal court. Such a filing would typically identify the defendants, alleged misstatements or omissions, proposed class period, and legal theories underlying the claims.

Investors can also watch Azenta’s SEC filings for additional disclosures concerning the leadership transition, fiscal 2026 performance and the company’s search for a permanent chief executive.

The company’s next financial reports will provide additional evidence about whether the improvement reported during the fiscal third quarter is continuing.

Azenta’s board has said the company remains focused on its long-range strategic plan and disciplined capital deployment as it evaluates its core businesses.

For shareholders, the situation now involves two separate but related periods of scrutiny: investigations arising after the disappointing May financial report and subsequent investigations highlighting the August leadership transition and accompanying stock decline.

Whether those inquiries ultimately produce securities litigation — and whether any claims can be substantiated — remains unresolved.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice. References to investigations or potential securities claims are allegations and inquiries by law firms and do not establish wrongdoing by Azenta Inc., its officers or directors. No court has ruled that Azenta or its executives violated securities laws in connection with the matters described above.

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