Alexander Langford and three other Men Indicted for Huntsville Jewelry Store Robbery

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury in January indicted four men in connection to an armed robbery of a local jewelry store in Huntsville, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

A four-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Alexander Langford, 26, Huntsville, Nakeel Darrel Davis, 34, Huntsville, Tre Michael Smith, 26, Harvest, and Tyrus Rashad Ray, 26, Huntsville, of crimes under the Hobbs Act, a federal robbery statute, as well as federal firearms charges. According to the indictment, the defendants entered the Loring and Company jewelry store armed and brandishing firearms in broad daylight and stole luxury watches.

“These defendants are yet another example that my office and our district’s law enforcement community will be relentless in the pursuit of violent criminals,” Town said. “Let those considering acts of violence and any brazen disregard for the safety of our community know that we will use any and all federal tools available to us to ensure they are dealt with swiftly and justly. Our community demands this, and we will deliver.”

“Law enforcement partnerships instrumental on the arrests of this crew that endangered the community by committing an armed robbery during business hours,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson stated. Law enforcement resources were effective in the capture despite that the criminal element knows no geographical boundaries.”

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery that affects interstate commerce and that involves the taking of property from another person by means of actual or threatened force or violence. The maximum penalty for Hobbs Act robbery is 20 years in prison. Brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime carries a mandatory seven years in prison per count, to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed for the crime.

ATF investigated the cases along with United States Marshal Service, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Sanchez is prosecuting.

An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

