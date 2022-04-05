Albuquerque: James Hawley Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Man from Albuquerque, James Hawley sentenced to seven years in federal prison for attempted carjacking and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition

ALBUQERQUE, N.M (STL.News) James Hawley, 36, of Albuquerque, was sentenced in federal court today to seven years in prison for attempted carjacking and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Hawley pleaded guilty on Aug. 9, 2021. According to the plea agreement, on July 27, 2019, Hawley attempted to carjack a victim who was stopped at an intersection in Albuquerque. Hawley approached the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the victim in an attempt to gain access. The victim was able to escape by speeding through the intersection. Hawley was later found unconscious and was disarmed by paramedics while they attempted to render aid.

At the time of the offenses, Hawley previously had been convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a household member with great bodily harm. As a convicted felon, Hawley could not legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

Upon his release from prison, Hawley will be subject to three years of supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Albuquerque Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Trembley is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today