Albany Felon Luis Rivera Admits Unlawful Firearm Possession

(STL.News) – Luis Rivera, age 34, of Albany, pled guilty last week to unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The guilty plea took place on June 25. Rivera, who has three prior felony convictions, admitted that on January 31, 2019, he possessed a Taurus PT 738 .380 caliber pistol.

Rivera faces up to 10 years in prison and a post-imprisonment supervised release term of up to 3 years, when he is sentenced by United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino on October 26, 2020. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case was investigated by the ATF and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

