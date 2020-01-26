Alaska Unemployment Remains at Record Low

Juneau, AK (STL.News) Friday the Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy released the following statement:

Today the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced December 2019’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at a record low of 6.1%, reflecting an increase of 1,900 jobs from December 2018.

“Alaska’s steady decline in unemployment since May 2019 is encouraging to not only myself, but to employers and job seekers across the state. Work remains to be done to open Alaska for business and to put more Alaskans to work, and I promise to continue fighting to remove barriers to employment and doing business in our state,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Record low unemployment numbers for much of 2019 confirms Alaska has a prosperous future ahead.”

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in Alaska have been recorded since 1976.