Alabama Governor Ivey Awards $10 Million in CARES Act Funds to Support Tourism Industry Recovery Program

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that she has awarded $10 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds to support the Tourism Industry Recovery Program. The governor and the Alabama Tourism Department are utilizing these funds to help jump start the state’s tourism economy, following a significant downturn caused by the pandemic.

“The tourism industry around the world has been one of the hardest hit during this ongoing health crisis, but in Alabama, we remain committed to remind those around our state and country that we are open for business. I am pleased to award these well-deserved dollars to an industry that has been hurting so that people can feel confident that they can be safe when visiting Alabama destinations,” Governor Ivey said. “COVID-19 has taken a hit on our society, but that does not change the fact that Alabama has so much to offer. We look forward to helping our tourism industry grow, come back stronger and welcome visitors for years to come.”

The Tourism Industry Recovery Program will aid in communicating public health information and changes in tourism related business operations to out-of-area visitors. Additionally, it will aid in the larger effort to communicate that Alabama is a destination for responsible travel and that venues are taking necessary steps to keep visitors safe.

“Because Alabama’s normally robust tourism and travel industry has been severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic, we are grateful that Governor Kay Ivey has earmarked an allocation that will allow the Alabama Tourism Department to generate a marketing campaign aimed at potential guests from outside the state,” Alabama Tourism Department Director Lee Sentell said. “The department will work with tourism professionals in all 67 counties and feature their top assets to bring visitors back.”

Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to respond to and mitigate COVID-19. Alabama Act 2020-199 designated up to $300 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used to reimburse state agencies for expenditures directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.

