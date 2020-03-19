Akron man Warren D. Morrow charged with possession of cocaine

Akron man Warren D. Morrow charged with possession of 16 kilograms of cocaine

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury in Cleveland, Ohio returned a one-count indictment today charging Warren D. Morrow, age 49, of Akron, Ohio with attempted possession with intent to distribute 16 kilograms, approximately 35 pounds, of cocaine.

The indictment alleges that on February 26, the defendant did knowingly and intentionally possess and attempt to distribute 16 kilograms, or 35 pounds, of a substance containing cocaine.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Ohio-Northeast Smuggling Enforcement Team (ONSET) task force. The ONSET Task Force is a task force through Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Commission. The task force is comprised of investigators from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, HSI, Copley Township Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Peter E. Daly.

