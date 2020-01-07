Akel Homes Takes Full Ownership of Wilson Grove – 2,500 Acres in Port St. Lucie Designated for 7,700 Residential Units and Over a Million Sq. Ft. of Commercial Space

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (STL.News) – Akel Homes, a private residential development company based in South Florida, today officially announced that it has taken full ownership of approximately 2,500 acres of land in Port St. Lucie, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country over the last twenty years. The property is known as Wilson Grove and is entitled for 7,700 residential units and more than a million square feet of commercial real estate. In the years to come, Wilson Grove will become one of the largest active developments in the state of Florida.

“Over the past few years, the Port St. Lucie market has seen extraordinary growth with thousands of new home sales,” said Alexander Akel, President of Akel Homes. “Not only is Wilson Grove the second largest development of regional impact in the city of Port St. Lucie, it is also one of the largest DRIs in the entire state of Florida.”

The city of Port St. Lucie has continually ranked as one of the best places to retire, fastest-growing cities, and safest cities at the state and national level. As a result, Port St. Lucie has attracted renowned medical and educational institutions.

In 2019, Cleveland Clinic completed its takeover of the Martin Health System which includes the Tradition Medical Center in Port St. Lucie, leased the former Vaccine and Gene Therapy Institute and paved the way for a future Neuroscience Center for Excellence in Tradition. Recently, Florida International University has expanded its research operations in Port St. Lucie as it plans to acquire the Torrey Pines Institute for Molecular Studies. The Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Torrey Pines Institute, and the former Vaccine and Gene Therapy Institute are all in close proximity to Wilson Grove.

Wilson Grove is located near Tradition just west of Village Parkway and Becker Road. The property offers quick access to I-95 at two interchanges: Becker Road and Gaitlin Boulevard. The City of Port St. Lucie is the geographic midpoint between Orlando and Miami.

“Wilson Grove is only 30 minutes from Palm Beach County and 45 minutes from West Palm Beach. The convenience to other cities, combined with the exciting things happening in Port St. Lucie, make it a perfect destination for those looking to enjoy the best of South Florida living,” added Alexander Akel.

Akel Homes’ most recent master-planned resort-style community, Villamar at Toscana Isles, is located in Lake Worth minutes from South Florida’s golden-sand beaches. The luxury community is close to the region’s top entertainment venues, restaurants and the best in shopping destinations, including West Palm Beach’s City Place, trendy downtown Delray Beach and the equestrian fields of Wellington.

