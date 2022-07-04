Zelensky vows to win back Luhansk from Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “win back” the eastern region of Luhansk after troops were withdrawn to save lives.
A Ukrainian army general confirmed the final troops remaining in the city of Lysychansk were pulled back, hours after Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said his forces had captured it and taken full control of the Luhansk region.
In his late-night address to the people of Ukraine, President Zelensky said it was a necessary move to pull troops from the city for “people to be taken care of, above all.”
Links: