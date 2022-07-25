Ukraine war: Kyiv’s forces pushing towards Russian-held Kherson

Ukraine’s President said his forces were advancing towards the southern region of Kherson, which Russia occupied early in the war.
The President’s announcement comes as Ukrainian forces claim they have damaged two important bridges across the Dnipro River vital to the lines of supply to Russian troops in and around Kherson, Reuters reports.
Ukraine is pushing ahead with efforts to restart grain exports, despite missile strikes on its biggest port on Saturday.
Russia has admitted it launched the attack on Odesa, saying it was trying to hit military targets.
The attack has raised doubts over Russia’s willingness to respect a crucial agreement to unblock Ukrainian ports.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Kyiv, Ukraine.
Links: