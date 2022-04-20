UK – Boris Johnson apologizes for COVID ‘Partygate’ scandal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered what he said was a “wholehearted” apology for attending an illegal party during lockdown but insisted he didn’t knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament and brushed off calls to resign.
Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday that it “did not occur to me” that the birthday gathering, complete with a cake, was a party.
Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull joins us from London for the latest updates.
NOTE: Typical politician, “do as I say, not what I do!” Civilians worldwide need to begin holding their political leaders accountable for their corruption and stupidity! Many world problems that exist exist because of poor political leadership. Apologies come only when they are caught in their self-serving BS. The polite thing to do is to accept a person’s apology. However, when we are sold that they are great and can and will do great things for us, why accept an apology for stupid, self-serving acts that would be ignored had they not been caught? For centuries people have tolerated the errors of politicians. Why?
Links: