Russian forces enter eastern city Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have now entered the city of Sievierodonetsk after days of intense shelling. The eastern city has become the focus of Moscow’s push to capture all of the Donbas regions.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian bombs had destroyed almost all the city’s critical infrastructure and damaged most buildings. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy made his first official visit outside the capital to meet troops on the frontline near Kharkiv.
Fears of Russian aggression are spreading beyond Ukraine to the United States, where there’s a boom in demand for private bunkers. DW’s Ines Pohl has visited one of the largest bunker factories in the US, churning out luxury shelters – for those who can afford them.
