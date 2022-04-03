Putin’s antithesis: How does Zelenskyy’s political communication work?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has undergone an extraordinary transformation from an entertainer dancing in high heels to a wartime leader in green khaki t-shirts.
Zelenskyy’s regular selfie-style addresses have won him the eyes and ears, as well as the hearts, of many at home and abroad. He has also received standing ovations from politicians around the world. Many say that much of his remarkable success in leading his country against Russia’s invasion stems from what he says and how he says it.
But how exactly does Zelenskyy communicate?
